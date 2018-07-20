BSO: Man With Distinctive Beard Steals $740 Worth of Razors
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bearded shoplifter captured on video stealing 15 electric razors worth $740 from the Walgreens located at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd. in Weston just after 9:30 p.m. on June 18.

According to BSO, the unidentified male made his way to the razor aisle, grabbed multiple electric razors and placed them into a white plastic bag.
He then quickly walked out of the store bypassing the registers. Once outside, he ran out of sight.

The subject is described as a male with a thin frame, approximately 6 feet tall with a “chin strap beard.”

He wore tan shorts, a white long-sleeve T-shirt, black sneakers and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Karl Toro at 954-389-2010. Reports can also be made anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

