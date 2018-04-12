A teacher who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and who supports arming teachers is now facing charges for mishandling his Glock 9 mm gun.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Sean Simpson was arrested this past weekend after he left his loaded gun in a bathroom stall at Deerfield Beach Pier.

Simpson, 43, was charged with failing to safely store a firearm, a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 60 days in jail. He posted a $250 cash bond.

According to BSO, by the time he went back and found the gun, a drunk homeless man found it and fired a shot that hit a wall.

“There was a reasonable likelihood that the firearm could have ended up in the hands of a child or the discharge of the firearm could have wounded another person or child,” deputies wrote in the arrest report.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and Simpson is not facing any disciplinary action by the school.

The post BSO: MSD Teacher Leaves Loaded Gun in Deerfield Pier Bathroom appeared first on 850 WFTL.