BSO “SWATS” David Hogg’s Parkland Home after Prank Caller Alleges Hostage Situation

The Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team swarmed to the Parkland home of gun reform advocate and MSD shooting survivor David Hogg Tuesday morning after a prank caller alleged there was a hostage situation in the 7800 block of Northwest 122nd Way.

#BREAKING Family of Stoneman Douglas student and gun safety advocate David Hogg swatted at home https://t.co/Lgj2tyc1xx pic.twitter.com/2Z2dekNe3m — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 5, 2018

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find there was no hostage situation and the call was a prank.

“Swatting” is the term used to describe a prank emergency call that prompts emergency response of armed law enforcement officers, the SWAT team.

Since the shootings at Stoneman Douglas, Hogg has been a prominent advocate for gun safety.

However, Hogg has been a criticized for some of his methods, such as holding a “die in” at a Coral Springs Publix last week.

