BSO “SWATS” David Hogg’s Parkland Home after Prank Caller Alleges Hostage Situation
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

The Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team swarmed to the Parkland home of gun reform advocate and MSD shooting survivor David Hogg Tuesday morning after a prank caller alleged there was a hostage situation in the 7800 block of Northwest 122nd Way.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find there was no hostage situation and the call was a prank.

“Swatting” is the term used to describe a prank emergency call that prompts emergency response of armed law enforcement officers, the SWAT team.

Since the shootings at Stoneman Douglas, Hogg has been a prominent advocate for gun safety.

However, Hogg has been a criticized for some of his methods, such as holding a “die in” at a Coral Springs Publix last week.

