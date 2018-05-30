BSO: Two People and Dog Found Dead in Tamarac Home
By 850 WFTL
|
May 30, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Hazmat teams are at a home in Tamarac to determine what killed two people and their dog found dead by BSO deputies.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, there is a strong smell of gas coming from the home.

BSO says it’s too early to tell whether this is a suicide, suicide/murder or suicide/unintended death.

Chopper viedo shows what appears to be a generator in the driveway and police tape is roping off the 3-car garage.

Investigators even can’t get into the home to determine the nature of the death investigation.

Once the house is safe to enter, investigators will be able to get more information.

The post BSO: Two People and Dog Found Dead in Tamarac Home appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ambien Maker on Roseanne’s Tweet: It’s Racism Not a Drug Side Effect You Could Win a Trip to the Bahamas! You Could Win a Trip to the Bahamas! VIDEO: Broward Mother and Daughter Uninjured After Fiery Gas Station Crash Kim Kardashian Heading to White House Teenager Hurt in Officer-Involved Shootout in Broward
Comments