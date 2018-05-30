BSO: Two People and Dog Found Dead in Tamarac Home

Hazmat teams are at a home in Tamarac to determine what killed two people and their dog found dead by BSO deputies.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, there is a strong smell of gas coming from the home.

BSO says it’s too early to tell whether this is a suicide, suicide/murder or suicide/unintended death.

Chopper viedo shows what appears to be a generator in the driveway and police tape is roping off the 3-car garage.

Investigators even can’t get into the home to determine the nature of the death investigation.

Once the house is safe to enter, investigators will be able to get more information.

#BREAKING – #HAZMAT situation in #TAMARAC – FD officials would not confirm on injuries and saying this is now a #BSO investigation – Watch @CBSMiami at noon for latest. pic.twitter.com/zNDvANTonA — Fara Fredericks Arca (@ffred002) May 30, 2018

