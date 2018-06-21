Bucs QB Jameis Winston Facing Possible Suspension Regarding Alleged Groping Charge

Former FSU quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Jameis Winston who dodged a rape charge while in college is in trouble again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without star quarterback Jameis Winston for between one and three games this season.

Report: Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston braces for a suspension https://t.co/q1PjMbEaQd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 21, 2018

Winston could be suspended by the NFL because of an incident in 2016, when an Uber driver claims Winston groped her.

The suspension would be for Winston failing to report the incident in a timely manner, not the incident itself.

While in college at Florida State, Winston was accused of rape, charged with shoplifting and was also suspended from a game following vulgar remarks.

