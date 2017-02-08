Budweiser’s Superbowl Commercial Is Causing An Uproar

Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad has the beer brand in hot water. Budweiser’s Superbowl ad follows Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch’s journey to the US in the mid-1800’s, highlighting Busch’s struggles and the prejudice the German immigrant encountered. The commercial hit at a time when immigration is an especially hot topic in America. In late January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days . While Budweiser’s ad was in the works long before Trump was inaugurated, some saw the timing of the commercial’s release as a jab at the president’s executive order. More than 14 million people have watched the ad, fueling the #BoycottBudweiser and #BoycottBud hashtags. So will you stop buying Bud?