Budweiser’s Superbowl Commercial Is Causing An Uproar

Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad has the beer brand in hot water.   Budweiser’s Superbowl ad  follows Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch’s journey to the US in the mid-1800’s, highlighting Busch’s struggles and the prejudice the German immigrant encountered.    The commercial hit at a time when immigration is an especially hot topic in America. In late January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days .  While Budweiser’s ad was in the works long before Trump was inaugurated, some saw the timing of the commercial’s release as a jab at the president’s executive order.  More than 14 million people have watched the ad, fueling the #BoycottBudweiser and #BoycottBud hashtags.  So will you stop buying Bud?

 

