The fast-food chain Burger King has been forced to apologize after an advertisement offered Russian women the chance to win #47,000 and free Whoppers for life if they got impregnated by a world cup player.

The short-lived campaign was reportedly promoted via social media Tuesday before being pulled down after series of angry responses from the public.

The fast-food franchise then released an apology via VK, Russia’s Facebook, saying they had removed all materials related to the campaign as it was ‘insulting.”

The post Burger King apologizes for bizarre #WorldCup promotion appeared first on 850 WFTL.