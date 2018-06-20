Burger King apologizes for bizarre #WorldCup promotion
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

The fast-food chain Burger King has been forced to apologize after an advertisement offered Russian women the chance to win #47,000 and free Whoppers for life if they got impregnated by a world cup player.

The short-lived campaign was reportedly promoted via social media Tuesday before being pulled down after series of angry responses from the public.

The fast-food franchise then released an apology via VK, Russia’s Facebook, saying they had removed all materials related to the campaign as it was ‘insulting.”

 

 

The post Burger King apologizes for bizarre #WorldCup promotion appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Actor suggests seperating Barron Trump from his mother Watch Live: Trump signs executive order to keep families together after crossing border First lady urged the President to end family separations at the border First lady urged the President to end family separations at the border, reports say Watch: DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen harassed at Mexican restaurant over separation policy Trump to Take Executive Action to End Family Separation at the Border
Comments