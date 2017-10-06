Burger King’s latest cereal-inspired milkshake sounds yummy!

First it was Lucky Charms being turned into a milkshake, then it was Froot Loops. What is next for Burger King?

Get ready for Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshakes from Burger King. The milkshake is slated to be released today and PopSugar says that you can taste the cinnamon in every sip you take.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake features vanilla soft serve, sweet syrup, and the cereal squares, and according to the press release, it’s “a cup of cinnamon swirl bliss.”

Will you be rushing out to try this new creation?