But How Will Guy Get Along With The Queen’s Corgis?

Meet Guy the rescue beagle! He has just as much of a fairy tale story as his owner – The Duchess of Sussex!

Guy was found in Kentucky and nearly placed into a kill shelter before being rescued and driven up to Ontario, where Meghan Markel fell in love!

She brought her little rescue beagle along with her when she married into the Royal Family last weekend.

So is this the first dog to come into the family that WASN’T a corgi? For nearly 80 years, the image of Queen Elizabeth II has been inseparable from her corgis. Over the course of her reign, she has owned 30 of the dogs. Talk about love of a breed!