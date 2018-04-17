But will she do her Tarzan yell?! Carol Burnett comes to Netflix!
By Tracy St. George
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 12:33 PM

Carol Burnett will be assisted by kids in her newest Netlfix show, “A Little Help” that premieres on May 4.  She’ll be joined by kids ages 5-9 who are opinionated and knowledgeable about problems that affect adults. Hmmmm, interesting. They’ll have a celebrity on each episode that will be brave enough to share their problems with the kids to help them with, and the show’s host is Russell Peters.

DJ Khaled, Wanda Sykes, Mark Cuban, Taraji P. Henson, and more will be featured in the show.

Does this sound good to you?  Sounds iffy to me.

