A federal investigation is underway in southern Georgia after a K-9 team sniffed out a buried cache of explosives and ammunition.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the ammunition and explosives were stolen but have not identified where the stash was located.

Months ago, the sheriff’s office said investigators acted on a tip and dispatched its Explosive Ordnance Detection K-9 unit to search the area. Thanks to the K-9 help, Bingo, they hit the motherload.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested an undisclosed number of people and turned the investigation over to the feds.

The post Cache of Stolen Ammo Found Buried in Georgia appeared first on 850 WFTL.