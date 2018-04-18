Calif. Professor rejoices in Barbara Bush’s death in vulgar Twitter rant

In a series of now-hidden Tweets, Randa Jarrar, an author, and professor in the English department at California State University, Fresno rejoiced in the passing of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday.

(Warning explicit content: screen-shots of the Tweets below.)

This is how Randa Jarrar, a tenured professor at Fresno State, reacted to the passing of Barbara Bush. These are the same kind of people indoctrinating our youth on college campuses. pic.twitter.com/srz7rq9uMA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 18, 2018

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F*** outta here with your nice words, said Jarrar in her first Tweet.

Then, in her second Tweet, Jarrar wrote, ” PSA: either you are against these pieces of s*** and their genocidal ways or you’re part of the problem. That’s actually how simple this is. I’m happy the witch is dead. Can’t wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have.”

Jarrar posted the Tweets just an hour after the announcement of the 92-year-olds death.

It didn’t stop there, Jarrar also boasted about being a tenured professor via Twitter, saying she could never be fired over her views.

“I work as a tenured professor. I make 100K a year doing that. I will never be fired. I will always have people wanting to hear what I have to say, Jarrar wrote.”

The controversy forced Fresno State to issue a statement distancing itself from the Professor’s comments, which officials said raised “deep concerns.”

The University’s President, Joseph Castro said nothing about the employment status of Jarrar only that Jarrar’s comments were “as a private citizen,” and don’t represent the university.

Jarrar confirmed on her Twitter account which is now set to private that she is in fact on leave from Fresno State.

However, reports indicate, she has been before the vulgar Twitter rant but that she can be fired despite tenure and that the University is taking her comments, “very seriously.”

California State University, Fresno professor Randa Jarrar celebrated former First Lady Barbara Bush passing away Tuesday evening by calling her an “amazing racist” and boasting she was “happy the witch is dead pic.twitter.com/qFaOucdb0X — Angel Rios (@ripmasterson1) April 18, 2018

(Pictured above: Randa Jarrar.)

Click here to learn more.

The post Calif. Professor rejoices in Barbara Bush’s death in vulgar Twitter rant appeared first on 850 WFTL.