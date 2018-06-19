California Felon Arrested with Stockpile of 533 Guns

A joint operation between two California law enforcement agencies netted enough weapons to outfit a small army…and they belonged to a convicted felon.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Justice raided the home of Manuel Fernandez, 60, of Agua Dulce. A tip indicated Fernandez, a convicted felon, was in possession of a large number of firearms.

#LASD Investigation Leads to the Seizure of 553 Firearms in Unincorporated Los Angeles County Area of Agua Dulce @ATFHQ @CADOJOSA https://t.co/wi5s964fgx pic.twitter.com/EwIpbS1a71 — LA County Sheriff’s (@LASDHQ) June 19, 2018

During the search, police found 432 firearms and Fernandez was arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms.

But the weapon’s count didn’t stop there.

The search lead police to a second location, where an additional 30 firearms were seized.

Due to the large size of the seizures, detectives called upon the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help trace the origin of the mountain of weapons.

