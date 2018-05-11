California Shooting Suspect is Reportedly 14-Years-Old

Authorities are reporting that the suspect who reportedly shot another student in the arm at a California high school is just 14-years-old.

The incident occurred Friday around 7 a.m. PT at Highland High School in Palmdale, California.

Officials say the 14-year-old shot another student in the arm before fleeing the scene. He was then picked up by police about a mile away from the school near a Vons grocery store. Authorities said they also found a rifle in the desert near the school, which they believe was the weapon used in the shooting.

The injured teen was able to drive himself to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear if the shooter was a student at the school or why he opened fire on the other student.

Both the name of the victim and the name shooter have not been released.

This is a developing story.

