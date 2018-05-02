Cambridge Analytica reportedly closing down after nationwide scandal

According to reports, the marketing research company at the center of the Facebook scandal is closing down.

Wednesday, during a conference call Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, SCL Group, told employees it is shutting down its U.S offices, according to documents obtained by Gizmodo.

Furthermore, the documents obtained SCL Group’s chairman who was supposed to become the next CEO of Cambridge following Alexander Nix’s departure, as the person who led the call.

This story is ongoing and will be updated once more information is available.

