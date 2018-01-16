You Can Drink From Elvis’ Cup!

A Dixie Cup that might have helped quench Elvis Presley’s thirst during his first concert is up for sale on eBay. As the story goes, a woman named June took the paper cup from Elvis at his hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma after the King’s first big gig in 1956. June neatly flattened the cup and kept it in a box with an autographed photo of Elvis. The cup comes with a letter of authenticity and a notebook full of supporting research, including a few pictures of Elvis holding and drinking from the cup. The bidding was past $150 at last check. The person selling the cup hopes to get $1-thousand.