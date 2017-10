We’re all trying to deal with the massacre that took place in Las Vegas. And many of you have asked us, “How can I help?” The Las Vegas police department has started a Go Fund MeĀ page for the victims and their families. Here’s the link if you would like to donate.

https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund

Plus, hospitals in Vegas are in need of all types of blood. Call your local blood bank to see if you can help by donating.