You Can Now Buy John Lennon’s Motorbike

You can now own a piece of history. The old Honda motorbike of singer John Lennon will be up for sale this spring. The Beatles singer owned and used the motorbike from 1969-1971 to get around his Tittenhurst Park estate in the Surrey countryside. If you’re looking to add the bike to your collection it looks like the bike will sell for an estimated $40000 dollars when it hits the market on March 4th. This isn’t the only belongings of Lennon that are coming out to the public. In November, his diaries were found in Berlin by police along with over 100 other personal items. No word if they’ll be up for sale anytime soon.

