You Can See The Nina And The Pinta!

Columbus’ ships are in town! Well, at least the Nina and the Pinta. The Pinta is about 20 feet longer than the Niña, which is 65 feet long. The Niña is the ship on which Columbus sailed the Atlantic during 3-voyages that traveled 25,000 miles. Officials say the ships are “floating museums.” You can step aboard one at Harbourside Place in Jupiter from tomorrow through the 29th.

http://harboursideplace.com/event/discover-nina-pinta/

Explore real replicas of Columbus’ ships, the Nina and the Pinta, docked at Harbourside Place! To book a tour and learn more, visit: www.ninapinta.org or call 787-672-2152.

Special thanks to our Market Manager, Elizabeth Hamma, for the picture!