You Can See The Nina And The Pinta!

By Jennifer Ross
|
Mar 23, 7:24 AM

Columbus’ ships are in town! Well, at least the Nina and the Pinta.  The Pinta is about 20 feet longer than the Niña, which is 65 feet long. The Niña is the ship on which Columbus sailed the Atlantic during 3-voyages that traveled 25,000 miles. Officials say the ships are “floating museums.” You can step aboard one at Harbourside Place in Jupiter from tomorrow through the 29th.

http://harboursideplace.com/event/discover-nina-pinta/

Explore real replicas of Columbus’ ships, the Nina and the Pinta, docked at Harbourside Place! To book a tour and learn more, visit: www.ninapinta.org or call 787-672-2152.

Special thanks to our Market Manager, Elizabeth Hamma, for the picture!

Related Content

And You Think That Beautiful Tiger At The Zoo Want...
Never Forget
Comic-Con Starts Today!
You Know It’s Too Hot When The Moose Start P...
Meanwhile at Jennifer’s House
What Happens When You Try To Cut In Front Of The P...
Comments