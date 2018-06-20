Canada’s Senate approved a landmark bill on Tuesday to legalize marijuana. This makes Canada the first G7 country to legalize pot and the second country to have a legal marijuana market, after Uruguay. Uruguay has been the only country to legalize marijuana nationwide. The Canadian government hasn’t released a specific legalization date yet but stated local governments will need eight to 12 weeks to prepare for retail sales. By September, Canadians will be able to buy cannabis and cannabis oil grown by licensed producers at various retail locations.

Each province in Canada will determine rules for the sale of recreational marijuana. The new law will allow adults to carry 30 grams of marijuana in public.

The post Canada Passes Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana appeared first on 850 WFTL.