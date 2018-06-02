Canon sells last cameras using film
By Beth
|
Jun 2, 2018 @ 5:10 PM

People of a certain age can remember loading film into a camera. Canon, one of the world’s biggest camera manufacturers, has quietly put those cameras to bed.
Canon stopped making their last film based camera, the EOS-IV, eight years ago. You could still buy them from their back stock. They announced recently that those sales were done.
The good news is that Canon will still service those cameras until 2025.
There are photographers who still prefer film to digital. You can find those cameras but it will probably cost you a few bucks.
Do you still have a camera that uses film?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fletch (1985) Coming/Going on NetFlix this month Please Don’t Roast Marshmallows Over Volcano Lava Are Plastic Straws Going Away? You Can See Kelly Clarkson’s Full ‘American Idol’ Audition that Was Never Aired on TV YouTube, Instagram And Snapchat All More Popular Than Facebook Among Teens
Comments