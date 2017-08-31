I can’t believe it’s already been 20 years….

Remembering Princess Diana on 20th anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash. The world today is remembering Princess Diana, the humanitarian known as “the People’s Princess,” on the 20th anniversary of her death. Diana was just 36 when she died in a car crash while traveling in Paris with Dodi Fayed, with whom Diana was romantically involved and who also died in the crash. Diana left behind two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, her children with Prince Charles, who were just 15 and 12, respectively, when their mother died.

The princes are expected to mark the anniversary of their mother’s death privately today.