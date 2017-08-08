I can’t even walk in heels….

YSL releases high heeled roller skates

Form and fashion have collided again but this seems a bit over the top. Yves Saint Laurent has launched a pair of stiletto roller skates. Marie Claire reports that the shoes are part of the designer’s fall/winter collection and retail for $2,368. The Anja 100 Patch Pop Pump Roller stilettos will only be available for purchase in stores. Many people who responded to the shoes on social media were horrified, but celebrities like, Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie, have already posted photos wearing them.

Some saying that high heels are murder on ankles, so what will wheels attached to a pair feel like? If you could afford them, would you get a pair?