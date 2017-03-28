You Can’t Fix Stupid!

A guy was trying to break into an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona before it opened, but he saw someone else on the grounds so he got scared and ran. He tried to climb the fence to get away, but there was one problem: His pants were too baggy and they got caught on the spikes at the top of the fence. So the guy found himself completely trapped, dangling upside-down, with his pants around his ankles. And naturally, people drove by and took pictures. The police eventually showed up, cut him loose, and arrested him. We call it karma!