Powerball jackpot soars to $510 million after no winner drawn. We always ask this question. What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? The latest ginormous jackpot has reached $510 million dollars after no winning tickets were sold last night. The jackpot has a cash option of $324.2 million, making it the eighth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

What is the first thing you would do with that check?