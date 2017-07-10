I Can’t Win A Free Ticket, let alone 2 Jackpots!

19-year-old California resident, Rosa Dominguez, purchased two $5 lottery tickets within the span of a week, and both of the tickets turned out to be BIG winners. Dominguez was driving back from Arizona when she decided to buy a Power 5’s ticket at a gas station in San Luis Obispo County. She scratched the ticket and discovered that she had won the top prize of $555,555. A few days later, Dominguez bought a Lucky Fortune scratch-off at a gas station in Greenfield that ended up being worth $100,000. $655,555 not bad for a week, and here I can’t even win a free ticket with a scratch-off.

What’s the most you’ve won on a scratch-off lottery ticket?