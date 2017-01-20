Captain America Pranks People!

How awesome would this be? You walk into a comic book store and end of being pranked by Captain America himself, Chris Evans! Chris took over this store to secretly create the ultimate Captain America escape room. Find out if some unsuspecting customers can escape the clutches of Hydra. Every entry of $10 or more benefits Christopher’s Haven, a nonprofit that provides supportive housing for families whose children are receiving outpatient pediatric cancer treatments in Boston, MA.

To assemble with Chris on your own adventure, enter here: http://bit.ly/ChrisEvans_EscapeRoom

We’ve already entered 5 times!