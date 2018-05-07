Car Flips Over Into BP Gas Station in WPB

A car flipped over and crashed into a BP gas station on Belvedere Road and Military Trail around 3:00 this morning shutting down the intersection.

At least 10 Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office vehicles were parked around the intersection, which was littered with debris.

Southbound Military Trail is closed at Belvedere Road near Palm Beach International Airport.

The vehicle sustained severe damage in the wreck.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

