Two women now face charges for elderly abuse against a woman with dementia, according to police.

Thursday, Boynton Police responded to the Regal Park assisted living facility after a 67-year-old dementia patient was found tied up to a chair with duct tape.

Phygelle Brudent, one of the accused caregivers, admitted to taking the woman to a separate room and tying her up to keep her from screaming.

According to the arrest report, Brudent told police that she became frustrated with the woman’s constant screaming and had other patients to take care of.

Additionally, Brudent told investigators that she used the tape to tie the victim’s hands and feet against the chair and to cover her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

The second caregiver involved, Lashron Williams, 52, admitted to police that she had seen the woman restrained by duct tape and only removed the duct tape to give the woman sleeping pills, according to the arrest report.

Williams claimed she told Brudent she shouldn’t tie the victim up but did not report the incident.

Both women remain in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on several charges including elderly abuse.

The post Caregivers accused of abusing elderly woman with dementia appeared first on 850 WFTL.