Carol Burnett Gets “A Little Help” on Netflix

Carol Burnett will be assisted by kids in her newest Netflix show, “A Little Help” that premieres on the streaming service May 4.

Carol will be joined on the show by kids ages 5-9 who are opinionated and knowledgeable about problems that affect adults.

There will be a celebrity there on each episode that will be brave enough to share their problems with the kids to help them with, and the show’s host is Russell Peters.

DJ Khaled, Wanda Sykes, Mark Cuban, Taraji P. Henson, and more will be featured in the show. All 12 episodes will air at once on Netflix.

What do you think of Carol’s new show?