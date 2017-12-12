Caroling & Christmas Music Is Good For Your Health

Do you find yourself singing Christmas Carols on a regular basis? If not, maybe you should and you should do it with a group.

A recent study, published in Perspectives in Public Health, provided “confirmatory evidence to support choral singing as a means of improving wellbeing.”

The study’s participants said that making beautiful music as a group fostered social connection, cognitive stimulation, mental health, enjoyment, and transcendence.

Past studies have also shown not only the mental health benefits of singing, but also the social benefits like an improved sense of self and social connections.