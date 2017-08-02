Carpool Karaoke Apple Spin-off

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is about to have an Apple spin-off featuring a long line of of A-list celebrities that is sure to keep you laughing, smiling & singing along!

Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, & John Legend, just to name a few, will all be making appearances throughout the season.

Corden has also recruited John Cena, Billy Eichner, Chelsea Handler, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, Tyrese, Ludacris, Shakira, Trevor Noah, Queen Latifah, Jessica Alba, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube, Noah Cyrus, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James to get in on the fun!

The show debuts August 8 and if the trailer is any indication of what’s in store, it will be EPIC!