Jim Carrey Won’t Face Trial In Death Of Former Girlfriend

It’s been decided that actor/comedian Jim Carrey will not face trial over the death of his girlfriend Cathriona White.

White’s mother and estranged husband had accused Carrey of giving her the drugs that she used to commit suicide back in September of 2015. The two also claimed that Carrey gave her three STDs.

Carrey and White had split a few days before her death, and a bottle of painkillers were found next to her that were registered to Carrey. White’s death was ruled a suicide by the LA Coroner’s office.

Carrey’s people have confirmed the case was dismissed and that Carrey is “looking forward to moving on with life.”

