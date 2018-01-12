Carrie Underwood teams up with Ludacris for a sports anthem called “The Champion”

Carrie Underwood has released one of those songs you’ll hear on sports broadcasts and inspirational videos for years to come.

The song is called The Champion and it features a verse from Ludacris.

Underwood does the opening theme for Sunday Night Football and the show’s executive producer Fred Gaudelli asked Carrie to write a song for the upcoming Super Bowl broadcast on NBC. A sneak peek of the song was revealed during last weekend’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams game.

Underwood will open Super Bowl LII on NBC with a video for the song. It’s expected that NBC will also use the song a lot during the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Give it a listen. What do you think of the song?