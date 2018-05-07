Cars Set on Fire at Jacksonville Dealership

Just days after the Better Business Bureau released a warning about the Riverside Chevrolet dealership, cars were set on fire at the location. A Riverside Chevrolet employee reportedly said that someone broke into the dealership on Sunday night and set the cars on fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Multiple customers have allegedly been complaining about the dealership taking months to pay off their trade-in vehicles and as a result, ruining their credit. Riverside Chevrolet has allegedly been taking two months to pay off their trade-in vehicles but Florida law says dealerships have 10 days to do so.

