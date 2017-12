Happy birthday, Kirk Douglas!

The legendary actor turned 101 on Saturday, and his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, couldn’t help but celebrate with a sweet post on Instagram.

“101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee,” she captioned a pic of herself and Kirk. “Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero.”