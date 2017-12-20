Catt Sadler Quit ‘E! News’ Because Male Cohost Made More Money

Catt Sadler is leaving E! News after 10 years on the network and she’s not leaving in a happy mood. She revealed on her website that she’s leaving because she was refused a pay raise after finding out her co-host Jason Kennedy “made close to double my salary for the past several years.”

Sadler called her time at E! a “dream job” and that she adores Jason Kennedy. Now though she says she is ” woman on a mission.”

Sadler continued on her site, “The way I see it, I have an obligation to be an agent for change.” No word from NBC Universal the parent company of the E! Network.

Are you sad to see Catt leave the network on these terms?