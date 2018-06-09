Cause of death surrounding Anthony Bourdain suicide revealed

On Saturday, the cause of death surrounding CNN host and Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain was revealed.

According to the prosecutor of Colmar in France’s Alsace region, Bourdain,61, hanged himself with the belt of a bathrobe in the bathroom of his hotel room in France.

French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny led an investigation into Bourdain’s apparent suicide Friday.

“There is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment.” He also said a medical expert had concluded there were no signs of violence on Bourdain’s body,” said Rocquigny.

Adding, that toxicology tests were being carried out, including urine tests, to see if Bourdain took any medications, to try to help his family understand if anything led him to kill himself.

CNN released a statement confirming the death of Anthony Bourdain, Friday morning:

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018

Asia Argento, an Italian actress and the girlfriend of Bourdain issued a statement as well which wrote:

Bourdain’s death by suicide comes only days after fashion icon Kate Spade hanged herself in her Manhattan apartment at the age of 55.

It is unclear at this time why Bourdain took his own life.

If you or anyone you know is at risk for committing suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

