CBS Board to Discuss CEO Moonves Investigation Today
The board of directors for CBS is expected to meet today to discuss allegations of sexual misconduct against chairman and CEO Les Moonves.

The board will reportedly work out how it should go about investigating the harassment accusations from six women.

The claims were reported in The New Yorker last week.

Multiple reports claim some board members are weighing the possibility that Moonves should step away from his work while the investigation progresses.

Moonves admitted in a statement last week that there were times decades ago when he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances.

He said those instances were mistakes that he regrets.

