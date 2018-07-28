CBS CEO Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct

Friday, The New Yorker published an article with six women accusing the Chairman and CEO of CBS of sexual harassment.

Additionally, the article includes allegations that former CBS News chairman and current “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager allowed harassment as well as detailed recollection from more than two dozen company employees, past and present, of alleged harassment, gender discrimination or retaliation incidents at CBS.

Leslie ‘Les’ Moonves, 68, joined the network in 1995 as the president of CBS entertainment, then served as president and the chief executive officer at CBS television before receiving a promotion and becoming chairman and CEO of CBS in 2003, the same year it was deemed “America’s most-watched television network.”

In response to the allegations, Moonves provided a statement which reads, “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected and abided by the principle that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

Julie Chen, Moonves wife, spoke out about the allegations, expressing support for her husband via Twitter.

CBS also released a statement confirming an investigation into the allegations but noted that the report comes in the “midst of the Company’s very public legal dispute.”

The full CBS statement on Leslie Moonves expose: https://t.co/4R6ivtYNG0 pic.twitter.com/dByoGloHQ5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2018

