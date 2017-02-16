What Celebrity Would You Like To Travel With?

By Jennifer Ross
|
Feb 16, 6:28 AM

Are these people crazy?   Hotels.com recently asked 8,400 people which male and female celebrities they’d most like to travel with:  Tom Hanks tops the guys list followed by George Clooney,  Denzel WashingtonMorgan Freeman, and Justin Timberlake……Jennifer Aniston is the number 1 actress we’d travel with, followed by Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneresSelena Gomez, and Beyoncé.  But did these people really think about travelling with Tom Hanks? Most of his movies: Apollo 13, Castaway, Captain Phillips, Sully and The Terminal prove he NEVER gets to his destination!!!   So maybe we’d put him at the top of the list of  celebs we DON’T want to travel with. In the survey, the celebs picked at least favorite travel companions were Kanye West and The Kardashians !  Couldn’t agree more!

 

