Celine Dion Keeps A Replica Of Her Late Husband’s Hand

Before performing, an artist usually has some type of routine before they go on stage. Celine Dion is no different.

Celine keeps a bronze replica of her late husband Rene’s hand with her and she has finally opened up about why that hand is so important to her before she performs each night.

“I shake my husband’s hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show,” Dion admitted. “Even after he’s gone I still talk to him.”

Dion’s husband Rene died two years ago after a battle with lung cancer, and wanted her to continue performing before he passed away.

