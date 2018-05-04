Celine Dion Releases New Single and Video for Deadpool 2

While the new Celine Dion song for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack is a beautiful piece from an artist that has been known to deliver some great soundtrack hits, the video for Celine’s “Ashes” is priceless as well.

Deadpool makes an appearance in the video for the song that features clips of the movie throughout.

The sequel to 2016’s Deadpool comes out two weeks from today and promises to be a huge winner at the box office. What do you think of the new song and video from Celine?