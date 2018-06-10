Cell Phone Video: Spider Monkey in Diaper Goes Bananas in Home Depot

An Okeechobee Home Depot worker Marilyn Howard is recovering after being bitten and scratched by a pet spider monkey that was loose in the store.

Howard says the monkey which was on a leash and wearing a diaper, walked up to her and gently took her hand.

Howard realized that the monkey had gotten away from its owner but knew it was not allowed in the store.

So she attempted to escort the monkey out of the store when the exit doors slid open, the primate freaked out.

Howard said the monkey then went bananas and grabbed her arm bit her and lunged off her face.

The monkey owner, Tina Ballard, told deputies she left her pet spider monkey on a leash in her pickup truck while she went shopping.

She said the monkey must’ve escaped the truck. The case has been turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

