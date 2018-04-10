Tuesday, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday that the company has been cooperating with Special Counsel Mueller.

Additionally, Zuckerberg said he personally has not been interviewed but others within the famous social media company have been.

Zuckerberg: We’re working with the Special Counsel from CNBC.

However, he did not confirm whether Facebook had been issued a subpoena and has not released any other information at this time.

Zuckerberg released his prepared remarks for Tuesday’s hearing, Monday.

Related content:

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The post CEO reveals Facebook is working with Mueller Probe appeared first on 850 WFTL.