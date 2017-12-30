Could There Be A Cereal War Being Served Between General Mills and Kellogg’s?

General Mills may have changed the way you eat your cereal with the dream mashup of Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes. That’s right both cereals, together, in one bowl of breakfast goodness.
The thing is it’s not a collaboration with Kellogg’s, the company who makes Frosted Flakes, at all. Apparently, the term “Frosted Flakes” is too generic and can’t be trademarked.
Because of that General Mills has decided to make the box blue and use the same font as Frosted Flakes.
When asked about the possible breakfast mashup a spokesperson for General Mills neither confirmed or denied the possible bowl of goodness. Would you be ready to dive into a bowl of Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes? What’s your go to breakfast cereal?
