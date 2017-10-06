The changing reasons why women cheat

A new book titled State Of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity shines a light on the rise in married women cheating on their husbands.

Since 1990, the number of married women cheating on their husbands has risen by 40 percent while the percentage of men cheating on their wives has stayed the same.

The book reveals that a lot of women turned to infidelity, not to blow up a marriage and family but to stay in them. One woman said she was nicer to her husband when she had something “special going on just for her.” She was kinder, more patient and “less of a bitch.”

A lot of women who cheated loved their husbands but thought married life was dull and constraining. The women felt they did more work in maintaining that “married” lifestyle. They needed something extra whether it was physical, emotional or psychological.

What do you think about this? Do you know a woman who is in a seemingly happy marriage that cheated on her husband? Did she tell you why?