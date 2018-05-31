Charcoal or Gas, Which Is Better?

Grilling season is here. Which type of grill do you prefer gas or charcoal? Is one better than the other?

According to some, charcoal is the only way to grill barbecue. Plus, charcoal grills can reach a higher temperature than gas grills.

On the other hand, gas grills are easy to start up and temperature control is easier, but all that comes at a higher price.

Which grill do you prefer, charcoal or gas?