Charges Dropped Against Porn Star Stormy Daniels in Ohio

Charges against adult film star Stormy Daniels are being dropped in Ohio.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti said misdemeanor charges of illegally touching a patron were dismissed today.

She was accused of allowing customers to touch her during a routine at a Columbus strip club last night, which is against Ohio law.

Daniels says she had a one night stand with President Trump back in 2006 and was paid $130-thousand to keep quiet about it.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, reported the arrest on Twitter late Wednesday night, and said it was politically motivated.

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Avenatti said the misdemeanor charge in Columbus, Ohio was bogus, and questioned the use of law enforcement resources to arrest Daniels.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Ohio early Thursday and faces three counts of illegally touching a patron, court records show. https://t.co/qDOIbu81TU pic.twitter.com/Hq3vwywHz0 — CNN (@CNN) July 12, 2018

