Charges Dropped Against Porn Star Stormy Daniels in Ohio
Jul 12, 2018

(Photo: Courtesy Dr. Jack Krauser during Daniel’s visit to West Palm Beach)

Charges against adult film star Stormy Daniels are being dropped in Ohio.
Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti said misdemeanor charges of illegally touching a patron were dismissed today.
She was accused of allowing customers to touch her during a routine at a Columbus strip club last night, which is against Ohio law.
Daniels says she had a one night stand with President Trump back in 2006 and was paid $130-thousand to keep quiet about it.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, reported the arrest on Twitter late Wednesday night, and said it was politically motivated.

Avenatti said the misdemeanor charge in Columbus, Ohio was bogus, and questioned the use of law enforcement resources to arrest Daniels.

