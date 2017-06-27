So Charlie Sheen had the Great Bambino’s 1927 World Series Ring!!!!!

It was revealed that Charlie Sheen is the owner of Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring, along with an original copy of the sale document sending the Great Bambino to New York, and he is selling both as part of a Leland’s auction that will be completed Friday. Bids on the ring are already over $600,000 and bidding on the document more than $400,000, and the auction isn’t over until Friday! Sheen stands to make a killing, or at least he thinks so, as he says he can’t remember what he paid for both items back in the early 90s.

"@charliesheen has revealed himself as the owner of two of the most coveted pieces of #BabeRuth memorabilia" https://t.co/5liP0flcLZ LELANDS pic.twitter.com/CsxosnCdRw — Lelands.com Auctions (@Lelandsdotcom) June 26, 2017